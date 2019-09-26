Six arrested on drug related charges in cooperative operation in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested six in a cooperative investigation that took place over the past several months in Rincon.

Officers focused on the areas of W. 7th and W. 9th Streets. The following were arrested and charged:

Johnny Lee : charged with sale of crack cocaine, manufacturing marijuana and possession of marijuana more than one ounce; has history of drug sales and gun possessions and is currently on felony probation

: charged with sale of crack cocaine, manufacturing marijuana and possession of marijuana more than one ounce; has history of drug sales and gun possessions and is currently on felony probation Tavare Brewton, “Slim” : charged with sale of crack cocaine; has history of drug sales and gun possessions and is currently on parole

: charged with sale of crack cocaine; has history of drug sales and gun possessions and is currently on parole Donald Grey “Trump” : charged with two counts of sale of crack cocaine and two counts of use of a communication facility; has history of drug charges

: charged with two counts of sale of crack cocaine and two counts of use of a communication facility; has history of drug charges Murphy Evans “Juice” : charged with two counts of sale of crack cocaine and two counts of use of a communication facility; has history of drugs and theft, currently on parole

: charged with two counts of sale of crack cocaine and two counts of use of a communication facility; has history of drugs and theft, currently on parole Tommy Estelle “Captain T” : charged with sale of a controlled substance; has history of drugs

: charged with sale of a controlled substance; has history of drugs George Westmoreland: charged with sale of crack cocaine

Donald Grey, via Rincon Police Department

George Westmoreland, via Rincon Police Department

Johnny Lee, via Rincon Police Department

Murphy Evans, via Rincon Police Department

Tavare Brewton, via Rincon Police Department

Tommy Estelle, via Rincon Police Department

All of the subjects are still awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information on drug related activity in the Rincon area are asked to contact the Rincon Police Department at 912-826-5200.