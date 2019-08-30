Shots fired in Beaufort Co. causes vehicle to overturn

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County officials say a shooting incident Friday afternoon caused a vehicle to overturn, but no one was seriously injured.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired and an overturned vehicle on Stuart Point Road in Seabrook.

Upon arrival, deputies located several cartridges and spoke to witnesses, including the driver and two passengers of the overturned vehicle.

The victims told BCSO they were shot at by an unknown male subject and the driver sped away to avoid being struck by bullets. That’s when the vehicle left the roadway and into a drainage ditch, causing the vehicle to flip over.

The driver and passengers received minor injuries due to the vehicle overturning, but they were not wounded by the gunfire.

BCSO says, according to witnesses, the driver fled in a vehicle after firing the shots.

The suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information is urged to call BCSO Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Lowcountry CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111. CrimeStoppers callers can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.