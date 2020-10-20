Shots fired causes crash near Broad River Bridge, K9 searching for subjects

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for people involved in a shots fired incident that caused a crash Tuesday afternoon.

BCSO says that just after 3 p.m., there was a report of unknown subjects that shot at a car near the Broad River Bridge. The incident caused a three-vehicle crash in front of the Circle-K gas station at 845 Robert Smalls Parkway.

The subjects got out of the vehicle they were in and fled on foot.

BCSO is helping the Port Royal Police Department with traffic control and a K-9 is working to track the subjects.

The public can expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area.