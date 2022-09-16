AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Richmond County School System officers are investigating after reports of gunshots near a high school football game Friday night. The incident reportedly happened at Lucy C. Laney stadium in Augusta during a game between Laney High School and Thomson (Ga) High School.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, BOE public safety officers responded to a fight on the visitors side of the Laney High School stadium around 9:06 p.m. Shortly afterwards, shots were fired near the gymnasium and it was found that two vehicles were struck by what appeared to be gunfire.

Two people have been detained by investigators, and three firearms were recovered. This investigation is active and ongoing.

The following is a statement released Friday evening from Richmond County School System Chief Public Relations Officer Lynthia Ross:

“Due to gunshots being fired in the area near the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium, play was suspended during the Lucy C. Laney vs. (Thomson) game this evening. Richmond County School System School Safety and Security Officers were alerted to questionable activity happening after a group of patrons exited the stadium. School Safety and Security Officers were en route to respond when they heard shots fired. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and additional School Safety and Security officers responded to support safe evacuation of the stadium and parking lots. The incident is not believed to involve Richmond County School System students and is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”