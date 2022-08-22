ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — One woman was killed and three other people were injured during a shooting at a home near South Carolina State University, prompting a campus lockdown for a few hours overnight, authorities said Monday.

A 27-year-old woman from the Columbia suburb of Irmo was killed in the shooting late Sunday night, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said in a statement. The woman, Safiya Daniels, was not a student at the university.

Two other people had gunshot wounds and a fourth was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, according to the police report obtained by The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

A college statement said one of the injured was hurt in a fall.

No arrests have been made.

Officers responding to a 911 at the Orangeburg house found “copious amounts of young people screaming,” according to the police report.

Paramedics and police officers said several people on the scene argued or tried to resist emergency personnel, and that the officers could not obtain much information from witnesses.

On Monday, the university President Alexander Conyers reiterated pledges to bolster campus security.

South Carolina State University will continue a program to add six campus safety officers, who are not sworn police officers, to the school to protect students and monitor what is happening, Conyers said in a statement.

The university is also spending $1 million to install 700 cameras and 27 emergency call boxes as well as improve lighting across the Orangeburg campus, Conyers said.