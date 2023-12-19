GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A deadly shooting has left one man dead in Glennville Monday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said on Tuesday.

On Dec. 18, the GBI said they were requested to investigate a shooting by the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) at around 7:30 p.m. after Tyrice Harkeen Tigner, 32, succumbed to his injuries.

TCSO said that Tigner was found with several gunshot wounds at about 6:05 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but died on the way to a medical facility.

If you have any information surrounding the fatal shooting contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6778, or the Glennville Police Department at 912-654-2103.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing and will be handed over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review once complete.