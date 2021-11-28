Shooting leaves man dead at Hinesville apartment complex Sunday

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man dead at an apartment complex in Hinesville early Sunday morning.

According to Hinesville Police Chief of Detectives, William Oberlander, the shooting occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Harbor Rain apartment complex. Officers from the Hinesville Police Department were dispatched to the complex on a disturbance call and upon their arrival, they discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The man was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center and later flown to Savannah’s Memorial University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators have recovered the firearm used in this incident and are currently interviewing a person of interest.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time and there is no known danger to the public stemming from this incident.