Shooting leaves 2 injured in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left two injured in Hinesville Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report a shooting around 1:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Pixie Lane. According to Hinesville Police Detective Kyle Larimore, officers found a man and a woman each suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man had been shot once in the neck and was transported by medical helicopter to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. The woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, was transported by ambulance to the same facility.

Larimore said while the case is under investigation it appears the couple was involved in an altercation outside their home and no one else was involved.

Story by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service