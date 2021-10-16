Shooting leaves 1 dead, ongoing investigation in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies found a man shot to death in Bluffton Friday night.

BCSO says Marlon Lyons Jr., 23, was pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot of a Bluffton Road business. The incident happened around 11:30.

No suspects were identified. An autopsy will be performed on Lyons Jr.’s body at the Medical University of South Carolina this week, police say.

BSCO urges anyone with information to call Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.