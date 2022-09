SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting injured a man Tuesday evening in Midtown Savannah, police say.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a man was grazed by a bullet in the 1100 block of E. Bolten Street. The man was treated at the scene.

SPD has not arrested anyone at this time. Police continue to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.