HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A person was shot on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night and taken to the hospital.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened on Muddy Creek Road around 8:05 p.m. There’s no update on the person’s condition.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting. No further details were released. BCSO said residents in the Muddy Creek Road, Bryant Road, and Spanish Wells Road areas can expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

BCSO urges anyone with information to call 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.