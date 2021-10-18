Shooting incident claims the life of a SC 4-year old

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving the death of a child.

The incident happened on White Horse Road at the Tall Pine Mobile Home Park just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

GCSO said the child was transported to a local hospital and their condition was critical.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the child has died.

Greenville County Dispatch confirmed the child was 4 years old.

There was no threat to the community, GCSO said.

According to the GCSO, the investigation is in its early stages and additional information will be released at a later time.