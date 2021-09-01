Shooting at Mt Tabor High School in Winston-Salem; campus is secure, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A school shooting shut down a high school in Winston-Salem.
There is a large police presence at the school.
Sherwood Forest Elementary and Wake Forest University are also on lockdown.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it was a shooting on their Facebook page.
Winston-Salem police has a hazardous devices unit on scene.
Police say the campus is secure.
The Winston-Salem police tweeted a message to parents on Wednesday advising them not to respond to the school.
FOX8 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated as details emerge.