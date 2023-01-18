PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal.

Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area.

“Please avoid the area, lock your doors and stay inside,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Meanwhile, Portal Middle High School and Portal Elementary School have suspended outside activities as a precaution. No one is allowed to enter or exit the school buildings at this time.

According to the school district, the response was prompted by a domestic issue at a nearby home.

At this time, school officials expect to hold dismissals at their regular times.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.