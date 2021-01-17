Sheriff’s office: St. Helena Island man missing, endangered

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Holmes

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man considered missing and endangered.

BCSO says family members reported Daniel Holmes, 28, of St. Helena Island missing Sunday afternoon. He was seen earlier in the day around 11:30 a.m. in the Queens Road area.

Holmes is described as an African American man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” and approximately 210 lbs. He was wearing a dark jacket.

Officials advise he may be carrying a handgun.

Anyone with information on Holmes’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories