Sheriff’s office: St. Helena Island man missing, endangered

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man considered missing and endangered.

BCSO says family members reported Daniel Holmes, 28, of St. Helena Island missing Sunday afternoon. He was seen earlier in the day around 11:30 a.m. in the Queens Road area.

Holmes is described as an African American man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” and approximately 210 lbs. He was wearing a dark jacket.

Officials advise he may be carrying a handgun.

Anyone with information on Holmes’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.