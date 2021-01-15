Sheriff’s office searches for suspects in Burton gas station shooting

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Burton gas station Friday morning.

Officials say around 9:25 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Shell Food Mart on Trask Parkway. BCSO found a few vehicles with bullet holes, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Deputies learned that unknown subjects fired multiple shots in the parking lot and fled the scene.

BCSO is now searching for those responsible. Residents may see BCSO’s K-9 unit and a helicopter in the area of the gas station over the next few hours.

Anyone with information on the shooting suspects is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.