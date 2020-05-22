Sheriff’s office seeks runaway Burton teen

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager last seen Tuesday night.

Jazmyne Rivera, 15, was last seen at her home on Charity Drive in Burton, according to the sheriff’s office. Though authorities say it’s possible she could be in Port Royal.

The teen is described as 5’2” and about 160 lbs. with brown eyes and dark brown hair. A clothing description is not available, BCSO says.

Her family is concerned for her safety. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call dispatch at 843-524-2777.