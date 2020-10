Channing Smith (provided by Candler County Sheriff’s Office)

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman last seen in Metter.

Officials say Channing Smith, 26, was at the Burger King in Metter around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

She suffers from mental health issues and is believed to be lacking needed medication.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement immediately. The sheriff’s office tip line is 912-685-8649; dispatch is 912-685-2568.