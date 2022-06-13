SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) – Deputies are looking for a 36-year-old man considered missing and endangered.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for Bryce Deberry, described as an African American who is roughly 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

BCSO said around 11 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to Shadow Lane where they learned Bryce had threatened to harm himself. He fired a shot in the air and ran from the area, officials said.

The sheriff’s office, including a bloodhound tracking team and aviation unit, responded to the area to search for Deberry. While they found what was believed to be his firearm, Deberry wasn’t found.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.