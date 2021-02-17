Sheriff’s office seeks missing, endangered Burton man

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered Burton man.

Lester Williams Jr., 66, was last seen Tuesday near Old Jericho Road and SC Highway 170.

BCSO says he has a medical condition and his family is concerned for his safety.

Williams is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a green military field jacket and a black Marine Corps baseball hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.