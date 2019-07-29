Sheriff’s office seeks man who fled deputies twice on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County officials are looking for a 24-year-old man wanted for “numerous criminal and traffic violations.”

Aaron Greene fled from deputies for the second time in recent weeks on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The first incident happened Friday, July 19, on the south end of Hilton Head Island. BCSO says he fled from deputies in a vehicle, and shortly after they ended their pursuit, Greene struck a vehicle and injured two people.

This past Saturday, BCSO says Greene was seen getting into a vehicle with a driver and another passenger in the parking lot of an apartment complex off of South Forest Beach Drive.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop, and as they approached the vehicle, they saw Greene had a handgun in the back seat. The sheriff’s office said he wasn’t pointing the gun at anyone, but deputies drew their own guns and advised him to drop it.

BCSO says the driver and other passenger were ordered out of the vehicle and that’s when Greene jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away. Deputies followed the vehicle on South Forest Beach Drive to Coligny Circle and onto North Forest Beach Drive, and as Greene pulled onto Sea Spray Lane, he struck a tree.

“Greene jumped out of the disabled vehicle and fled on foot toward the beach, where deputies lost sight of him,” BCSO stated. “Deputies then set up a perimeter and summoned for a K-9 unit to respond and conduct a track. The K-9 track was unsuccessful.”

Officials searched that vehicle and found two handguns. BCSO added that hours later, a resident off of Roadrunner Street found a handgun on his porch, which was the same direction Greene fled. The sheriff’s office stated though, that it isn’t confirmed if that handgun is related to the incident.

Saturday’s incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on it or Greene’s whereabouts can call BCSO dispatch at 911 or their non-emergency line at 843-524-2777.