BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Two people were injured at a house party in Burton last Saturday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

No suspects have been identified at this time.

BCSO said deputies were called to a home at Green Acres just before midnight on March 12 for a report of gunshot victims. Two males — one adult and one juvenile — were injured.

According to BCSO, the juvenile was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later released. The adult victim was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina where he remains hospitalized at this time.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the incident to call Sgt. James Tunis at 843-255-3426.