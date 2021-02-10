Sheriff’s office searching for runaway Bluffton teen

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Bluffton teenager who was last seen one week ago.

Officials say 15-year-old Kamron Martinez-Cooper was reported runaway by family members concerned for his safety.

Kamron was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 3, on Barberry Lane. He is known to frequent Bluffton and Hilton Head Island.

He’s described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Kamron was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, basketball shorts and sandals.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the teen’s location to call 911.