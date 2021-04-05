Sheriff’s office: Runaway teen last seen on St. Helena

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager.

Brendon Edwards was last seen Monday around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sea Island Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on St. Helena Island, according to BCSO.

The 15-year-old, from the Columbia area, is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall and 180 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue-green shirt, black shorts and hiking boots. Brendon may be on a pink Mongoose bicycle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.