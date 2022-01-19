Sheriff’s office: Missing man may be in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County authorities are looking for a missing man who hasn’t been in touch with family members for weeks.

According to the sheriff’s office, 56-year-old Johnny Howard’s family reported him missing on Jan. 7. However, they last had contact with him in December and have grown concerned for his safety.

Howard is described as an African American man who is 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

It’s believed he may be in northern Beaufort County. Authorities said Howard checked out of a hotel in Port Royal on Dec. 14 and could still be in the area.

And while his last known address was on Mango Road on St. Helena Island, the sheriff’s office said he no longer resides there.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to contact Staff Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or sheriff’s office dispatch at 843-524-2777.