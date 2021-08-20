Sheriff’s office: Man wanted for sexually assaulting minor could be in Upstate SC

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials are looking for a 66-year-old man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor on St. Helena Island in July 2020.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe Larry Atchley may be in the Upstate — possibly in Spartanburg or Union counties.

Atchley is described as a white male who is 5-foot-19 and 250 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes and may have a beard and mustache.

He’s listed in the National Crime Information Center, with an active warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Master Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404.