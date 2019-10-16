Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired at St. Helena Island convenience store

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating an incident of shots fired reported Wednesday at a convenience store.

According to BCSO, it was reported that shots were fired in the parking lot of the Tiger Express, located at 803 Sea Island Pkwy. All parties involved apparently fled the area before deputies arrived.

Officials say those involved in the shooting, including possible victims, have not been located at this time. But BCSO says the scene is secure and they do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Law enforcement officials are expected to remain on the scene and surrounding area for a few hours.