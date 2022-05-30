BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a threat on Hunting Island State Park.

The sheriff’s office released a statement on Memorial Day concerning a “threat of violence” circulating on social media.

Further details on the nature of the threat weren’t given.

BCSO said investigators have not been able to substantiate the threat, adding: “There does not appear to be any threat to public safety.”

Deputies have already been patrolling on Hunting Island Beach and will continue to do so, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials encouraged the public to report suspicious activity immediately to 911.