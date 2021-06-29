Sheriff’s office investigates shots fired incident at Bluffton shopping center

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Shots were fired outside a strip mall on Fording Island Road late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Deputies were called to the shopping center next to Bluffton’s Tanger Outlets, where they learned one or two shots were heard coming from the parking lot area.

The investigation revealed a “projectile” hit the front glass of Palmetto Moon, a clothing store, though it did not travel through the glass. No injuries were reported.

BCSO believes those responsible for the shooting left the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 911.