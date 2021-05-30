Deputies investigate deadly shooting on St. Helana Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One man is dead after a shooting at a party on St. Helana Island.

Around 11:00 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Keystone Drive. Anthony Rivers Jr., 30, was found with gunshot wounds outside a home during a party, according to the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office (BCSO.)

Rivers was transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Investigators are interviewing witnesses but have yet to identify a suspect. The Medical University of South Carolina will conduct a forensic autopsy, BCSO said.

The investigation continues and BCSO asks anyone with information to call Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.