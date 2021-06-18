Sheriff’s office investigates Burton shooting incident

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a report of shots fired in Burton.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Friday evening to a report of gunfire being exchanged between occupants of two vehicles on Parris Island Gateway.

Deputies arrived on the scene to learn that the subjects involved had left the area. No injuries have been reported in the shooting incident.

BCSO is blocking off a portion of the road to gather evidence from the scene. Residents and drivers in the area can expect an increased law enforcement presence into the night.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 911. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.