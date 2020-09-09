Sheriff’s office: Bluffton man missing, endangered

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 32-year-old man considered missing and endangered.

Authorities say Frank Roozenburg was last seen at his home at the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton on Monday around 8:15 a.m.

It is unknown if he left on foot, by taxi or by a hired vehicle service, the sheriff’s office said.

Roozenburg has a medical condition requiring medication, and family members are concerned for his safety.

He is described as a white male, 6’2” and approximately 200 lbs., with short brown hair and blue/gray eyes. Roozenburg may have some facial hair and a backpack with him.

A clothing description is not available.

Anyone who comes into contact with Roozenburg or has information on his location is urged to call 911.

