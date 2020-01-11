Sheriff’s office asks for volunteers in search for missing Jasper Co. toddler

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for volunteers to aid in their search for a 3-year-old missing since 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Volunteers are asked to come to the Vaigneur Funeral Home parking lot located at 6802 Tillman Road in Ridgeland.

“We need your help. Bring a flashlight, coat and water. The woods are thick and it is raining,” the sheriff’s office posted online.

Jizmar Claycark went missing in the area of Carters Mill Road, officials say. The 3-year-old could be with his black dog which had a pink collar on it.

The sheriff’s office says Jizmar was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you see the toddler, call dispatch immediately at 843-726-7519.