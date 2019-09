HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Monday the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help identifying a man caught on surveillance camera during an armed robbery Sunday night.

The robbery happened around 11:37 p.m. at the CVS on Pope avenue.

Police say a white male entered the store, displayed a gun to the employees, and robbed the store.

If you can help identify the individual please contact Cpl. Johnson at 843-441-6375 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.