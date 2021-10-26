Check the latest forecast

Lightning Fatality_104175

Sheriff: US soldier killed grandfather; great-grandmother

Crime & Safety

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott
(photo: Chester County Sheriff’s Office )

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a U.S. Army soldier has been brought back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says 24-year-old Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott was indicted last week on two counts of murder.

The sheriff says military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend.

Investigators say 61-year-old Gene Rogers and his 78-year-old mother Billie Rogers were found shot to death in June 2020 in their Richburg home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

