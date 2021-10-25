Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

Sheriff: SC man serving in US Army accused of murdering grandparents, arrested in Germany

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Columbia man serving in the U.S. Army is charged with the murders of his grandparents in Chester County in June 2020, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities accused 24-year-old Gene Alexzander Scott of shooting and killing Gene Rogers, 61, and Billie Rogers, 78, “on our around” June 20, 2020.

Deputies discovered the two bodies on Doe Street in Richburg on Father’s Day last year. Multiple law enforcement agencies began an extensive investigation into their deaths.

Oct. 21, deputies said a Chester County Grand Jury indicted Scott on charges of two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The US Army was notified of the arrest order and Military Police took Scott into custody in Germany where he was serving. Scott was escorted by Military Police back to South Carolina and he was transferred into the custody of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories