Sheriff: Man who shot at officers in custody after manhunt

DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) — A man who authorities said shot at officers during a chase in northern Georgia has been captured following a night of searching.

Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said in a Facebook post that Gerardo “Jerry” Jonathan Flowers was wanted on unspecified charges. He already had charges in Hall and Habersham counties.

The sheriff said Flowers had previously written a note about wanting police to kill him.

The sheriff said the “extremely dangerous” armed suspect fled from his vehicle into the woods after encountering officers in Dahlonega on Sunday. Authorities surrounded an area near Mount Olive Road.

Georgia State Patrol aviation and man-tracking dogs on the ground were involved in the search.