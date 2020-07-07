Sheriff investigating video that shows person abandon dog at Screven Co. dump

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was dumped at a local trash collection site.

SCSO released video of the incident, which happened on July 5, that shows a person pull up to the trash site, set a dog and a cage on the ground, and drive away. The dog was later rescued and is being taken care of.

The driver was identified and located, but SCSO says it is still investigating.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call SCSO at 912-564-2013.

