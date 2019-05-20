Sheriff IDs man dead in Liberty County shooting

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities have identified a man found dead Sunday night in Fleming.

Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes on Monday identified the man as 51-year-old John Evers Jr. of Savannah.

Sikes said the fatal shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday night on the 600 block of Fleming Loop Road in eastern Liberty County. Evers was found lying in the driveway dead.

Another man was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah suffering from a gunshot to left hand.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service