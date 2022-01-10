Sheriff hopes DNA, guilty feelings solve family killings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff in South Carolina hopes new technology can join with a guilty conscience to help his investigators solve the killing of a mother, father and son in their Spartanburg County home nearly 30 years ago.

Investigators say 81-year-old Thomas Johnson, his 77-year-old wife Mary and their 43-year-old son David were all stabbed to death and had broken ribs.

Their bodies were found in January 1993.

There was no sign of a break-in.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says a new investigator on the case has some leads with DNA evidence, and Wright hopes someone who didn’t talk almost 30 years ago will come forward now.