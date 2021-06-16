Sheriff: Georgia nursing home owner charged with cruelty

TRENTON, Ga. (AP) — A nursing home director in northwestern Georgia has been charged with cruelty.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross says authorities discovered that the facility didn’t have working air conditioning and had only one staff member looking after residents.

Kent Allen Womack was arrested Monday night and is being held at the county jail. Authorities reported to Woodhaven Senior Living in Trenton to find that one staff member had been watching the residents for 32 hours straight.

Cross said temperatures inside hit over 100 degrees. Nine patients were taken to other facilities. Two were hospitalized. Detective Chad Payne says they were in good condition as of Tuesday morning.