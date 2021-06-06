Sheriff: Body found may be that of missing Georgia teacher

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The body of a Georgia elementary teacher, who was reported missing this week, is believed to have been found in Washington County.

The sheriff’s office, at a news conference Friday, said they found what they believe are the remains of 46-year-old Tina Prince, off a rural road near Sandersville.

Prince, a first-grade teacher, was reported missing after her daughter told police she received several suspicious phone calls while at dinner with family before she abruptly left the restaurant and never returned.

Prince’s car was later found abandoned in a Walmart parking lot.