Sheriff asks for public’s help in Beaufort County cold case

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County sheriff is asking the public for help in a 24-year-old murder case.

Authorities don’t know the name of the suspect or the victim.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a woman found along Cotton Hall Road back in 1995. Investigators believe she was murdered somewhere else and then left on that road.

BCSO says she was Hispanic and in her early 30s. They say evidence shows she had thyroid surgery and a hysterectomy.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call BCSO Major Bob Bromage at 843-816-8013.