GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An evacuation has been ordered for nearby areas after a massive fire reignited at the Pinova plastic resin plant in Brunswick.

According to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners, all areas within a county 1/2 mile radius to the plant on Cook Street must evacuate. All within a mile radius, must continue to shelter in place. Also, due to wind conditions., all areas north of the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport must also stay in place.

The massive fire initially broke out early Saturday morning and had been contained. The fire reignited just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say there were no injuries in the fire.

The Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on the scene. Mutual aid resources have also been called in, according to Glynn County officials.