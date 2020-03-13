SFD: Suspect in custody after setting fire to mattress at Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is in custody and accused of intentionally setting a mattress on fire at Memorial Health Thursday night, the Savannah Fire Department said (SFD).
Around 7:40 p.m. crews responded to the hospital and discovered a “small mattress fire” near the ambulance entrance inside a room.
SFD says the fire didn’t extend beyond the mattress and no one was injured.
The room did, however, sustain “extensive water damage.”
The department says a suspect was taken into custody by the Savannah Police Department. No word yet on the person’s identity.