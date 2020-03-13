SFD: Suspect in custody after setting fire to mattress at Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is in custody and accused of intentionally setting a mattress on fire at Memorial Health Thursday night, the Savannah Fire Department said (SFD).

Around 7:40 p.m. crews responded to the hospital and discovered a “small mattress fire” near the ambulance entrance inside a room.

SFD says the fire didn’t extend beyond the mattress and no one was injured.

The room did, however, sustain “extensive water damage.”

Units clearing from mattress fire in the ambulance arrival area of Memorial Hospital. Engine 1 on scene with smoke in the building and Extinguished fire along with sprinkler system. Multiple crews still working to get gallons of water out the building. — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) March 13, 2020

The department says a suspect was taken into custody by the Savannah Police Department. No word yet on the person’s identity.