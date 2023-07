SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a hazardous material spill on Eli Whitney Blvd. Friday.

The spill came from a mixture of acid that leaked while operating new equipment and most of the chemical was captured in a containment area, according to SFD.

SFD reported that one employee had minor exposure and is being checked.

There is no danger to the public.