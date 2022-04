SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a dumpster on fire in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, an arrest warrant for Timothy Hucks was obtained for a dumpster fire behind Jalapeños Mexican Grill on Broughton Street on Apr. 19.

Savannah Fire Arson investigators worked with the Savannah Police Department to locate and arrest Hucks in Johnson Square on Friday.