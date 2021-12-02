Savannah Fire seeks suspect accused of setting 3 downtown fires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for setting a series of fires in downtown Savannah.

The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) released a photo of the individual believed to have set three fires late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

SFD said video surveillance cameras captured images of a person wearing a hooded camouflage jacket, checkered shorts and white sneakers in the area where three fires had just been set.

via Savannah Fire Department

SFD crews first responded to a fire at 10:56 p.m. near Harris Street and Louisville Road. The department initially reported a tour bus was on fire in the area but later clarified the vehicle involved was a three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot.

Officials said the heat from that vehicle fire damaged three other cars parked in the area.

Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard said it’s been reported a person was seen nearby leaving the Visitor’s Center carrying what appeared to be a gas can.

screenshot from video taken of the Polaris Slingshot fire by Archie Powell

photo: WSAV photographer Chris Murray

photo: WSAV photographer Chris Murray

photo: WSAV photographer Chris Murray

photo: WSAV photographer Chris Murray

photo: WSAV photographer Chris Murray

Meanwhile, a second fire occurred a minute later in the 300 block of Purse Street. Fire crews discovered a small fire on a porch railing.

SFD says a realtor’s sign had been set on fire and the flames extended to the railing.

At 11:15 p.m., crews responded to a third fire at the Visitor’s Center parking lot. SFD says a tour van parked in an area near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was on fire and flames spread to a nearby parked car.

Minard said his department responded to a fourth fire at 2:42 a.m. that investigators have determined is unrelated to the other three.

The fire occurred in a shed at West 36th and Jefferson streets. SFD says crews were able to quickly gain entry and extinguish the fire.

SFD investigators also said there is no connection between the three downtown fires and an early morning fire at the Chatham County salvage yard. That fire reportedly resulted from an electrical malfunction.

Note: “Fire 4” has been determined to be an isolated incident

Minard said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting Savannah Fire in the investigation.

The chief encouraged anyone with information on the fires to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Arson Control offers rewards of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a conviction.