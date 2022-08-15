SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah firefighters responded to a large conveyer belt fire at a wood chip dock on Sunday afternoon.

Around 7 p.m., crews were called to the 100 block Marine Terminal Drive for a fire at a wood chip dock along the Savannah River. Fire officials say smoke could be seen from miles away.

According to the Savannah Fire Department (SFD), sections of burning rubber fell from the conveyor and ignited small fires on the ground and on a nearby building.

Firefighters say SFD’s all-hazards marine vessel, Marine 1, played a pivotal role in putting it out by pumping water from the river.

No injuries were reported.