SFD arrests man linked to Montgomery Crossroad apartment fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) announced SFD Arson Investigators arrested a man accused of starting a fire that displaced five people and damaged two units at a Savannah apartment building.

Officials say Hakeim Antwon Reid, 38, faces a charge of criminal damage to property.

Thursday afternoon, SFD crews responded to the apartment fire in the 200 Block of Montgomery Crossroad to discover a bedroom and its contents on fire in a second floor apartment.

No one was injured.

SFD says the second floor apartment suffered smoke, fire and water damage. The apartment below received water damage.

photo: Savannah Fire Dept.

Officials say the incident displaced five residents.

The Red Cross were called to assist the residents.

According to a SFD investigator, Reid lives in the second floor apartment and set fire to a dresser full of his girlfriend’s clothes.