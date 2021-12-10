SFD arrests man linked to Montgomery Crossroad apartment fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) announced SFD Arson Investigators arrested a man accused of starting a fire that displaced five people and damaged two units at a Savannah apartment building.
Officials say Hakeim Antwon Reid, 38, faces a charge of criminal damage to property.
Thursday afternoon, SFD crews responded to the apartment fire in the 200 Block of Montgomery Crossroad to discover a bedroom and its contents on fire in a second floor apartment.
No one was injured.
SFD says the second floor apartment suffered smoke, fire and water damage. The apartment below received water damage.
Officials say the incident displaced five residents.
The Red Cross were called to assist the residents.
According to a SFD investigator, Reid lives in the second floor apartment and set fire to a dresser full of his girlfriend’s clothes.